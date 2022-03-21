Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,197 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

