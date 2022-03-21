Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,495 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

NYSE:DRI opened at $133.63 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

