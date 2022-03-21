Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,326 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,474 shares of company stock valued at $47,588,291. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

