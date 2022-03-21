Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 247 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $439.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

