Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 986 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.