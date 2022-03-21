Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $4,771,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,585,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 92.00.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 45.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 59.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 33.46 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

