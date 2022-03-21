Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $5,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,474 shares of company stock valued at $47,588,291. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $107.29 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

