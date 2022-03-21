Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $72.47 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

