Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 13,016 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

