Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.03 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

