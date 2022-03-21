Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes $1.25 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $312.65 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.07 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.