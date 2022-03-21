Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 288,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,679,217 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.