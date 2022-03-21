Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 288,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,679,217 shares.The stock last traded at $6.91 and had previously closed at $6.89.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.