Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $17.86 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.