Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Up 4.7%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 5,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,011,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $120,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $452,660 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.