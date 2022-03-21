SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $8.53

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.78. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 7,920 shares changing hands.

SXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $744.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.