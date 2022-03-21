SunContract (SNC) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

SunContract (SNC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $3.16 million and $503,534.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

