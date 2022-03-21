Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

