Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.54. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 64,182 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,533,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529,816 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 33,812.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,103 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

