Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider George Goodwin Sells 10,931 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $586,776.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71.

SGRY stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. 336,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.