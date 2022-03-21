SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Trimmed by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 4.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.51. 496,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $598.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

