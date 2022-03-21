SVB Leerink Weighs in on Athenex, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Athenex in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Athenex by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 66.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Athenex by 11.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

