Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)
