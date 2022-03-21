Swerve (SWRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00108973 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,367,844 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,935 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

