SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 47.8% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $88,879.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00288489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005300 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001267 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036952 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00766334 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,692,789 coins and its circulating supply is 122,659,559 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.