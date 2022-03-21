System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.38. 5,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 781,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
About System1 (NYSE:SST)
System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
