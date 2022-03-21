T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS opened at $127.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.