T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.9% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $44,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,394. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

