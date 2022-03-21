Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Shares Up 2.6%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.49. 1,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Table Trac Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

