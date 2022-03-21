Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO David B. Berger Sells 5,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.39. 324,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.91 and a beta of 0.58.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,715,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
