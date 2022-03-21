Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $6,529,368.44 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

