Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Target by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 52,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

NYSE TGT opened at $226.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $179.63 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.