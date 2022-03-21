TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

TEL stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

