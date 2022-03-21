TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 147,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,902,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.