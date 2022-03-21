Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.80 ($10.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telekom Austria AG will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

