Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from €11.00 ($12.09) to €10.50 ($11.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The firm provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

