Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.20. 155,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,591,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $886,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 374.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 97.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tellurian by 103.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

