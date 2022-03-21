Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

