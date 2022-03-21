Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472.00

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Teloscoin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

