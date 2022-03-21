Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several brokerages have commented on TNABY. Citigroup downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.