Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 10.9%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares were down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 593,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,975,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Benchmark started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after buying an additional 18,317,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

