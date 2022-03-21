Terracoin Trading Up 49.5% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $405,214.90 and approximately $309.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,992.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.24 or 0.00800744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00205891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005592 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

