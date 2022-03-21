TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

TRSSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

