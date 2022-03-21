Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.85 billion and the lowest is $14.33 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $81.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $107.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla stock opened at $905.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $937.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $909.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

