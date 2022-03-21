Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $21.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $926.55. 644,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,133,340. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.50 billion, a PE ratio of 189.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $937.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 493.3% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

