Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $1,480,720.71 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 201,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,251. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,525,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.