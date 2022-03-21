Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,020,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,305. The company has a market capitalization of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

