Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Textron worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $75.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

