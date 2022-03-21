Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tfo Tdc LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average of $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

