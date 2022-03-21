The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider William E. Krueger Sells 28,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANDE traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 104,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

