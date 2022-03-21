The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will report $468.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.04 million to $471.20 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $54,298,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $401.62 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.92 and a 200-day moving average of $472.91.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

